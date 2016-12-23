Braden River Antiques operates in heart of Town of Manatee

Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA discussed how he and his crew-mates will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Kimbrough, who arrived on the station in October, is in the midst of a four-month mission.
More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.
Inside Royal Caribbean International's 6,780-passenger Harmony of the Seas, which will sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale this month. The ship is that largest in the world, featuring robotic bartenders and a 10-story slide.
Robert Herman and Casey Hoffman record their live radio show at their home on Bradenton Beach on Tuesday afternoon, October 11, 2016. Hoffman and Herman run their own radio station, AMI, out of their living room, where they feature local musicians. The North-Port-Bradenton-Sarasota area is one of the nation's leaders in people who work from home.
Air Products transported the first liquified natural gas heat exchanger made in Manatee County to Port Manatee for shipment on Friday. Jim Solomon of Air Products explains what a liquified natural gas heat exchanger does.