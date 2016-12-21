Nonprofits join forces to bolster financial security of local families

A local nonprofit announced Wednesday it will fill a much needed financial security education gap to help more than 12,000 families it serves annually.
In the merge, the Manatee Community Action Agency (MCAA) will acquire the employees and services of Suncoast Community Capital, or SCC.
During the past seven years, SCC has helped those struggling to make a liveable wage, get out of debt or start a new career.
“While our current programs are designed to help families as they make progress, our strategic plan indicated a service gap related to improving skills that might lead to jobs or promotions, or starting and running a small business,” said Barbara Patten, president and CEO of MCAA.
SCC will become MCAA’s Center for Financial Stability, which will help people get to better financial stability through four principals: job readiness, entrepreneurship development, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program and the community computer laboratory.
MCAA, which serves five counties including Manatee, will remain at its current location and will invite current SCC board members to join its board.
Tim Dutton, former executive director of SCC who will lead the transition, said the move will expand the outreach to accomplish the goals both organizations shared.
“Merging Suncoast’s services into MCAA makes sense,” he said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
