Walmart cuts back its Christmas Eve hours

Walmart on Tuesday announced that it will cut back its hours on Christmas Eve – closing at 6 p.m., two hours earlier than in previous years – so that its employees can spend more time with their families.
“Our associates work hard all year to make this Holiday season special for our customers, and we truly appreciate what they do every day,” Judith McKenna, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart’s U.S. operations, said in a prepared statement released by the company. “We also know that getting home on Christmas Eve to spend time with families is important. That’s why this year we’ll be closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.”
Walmart employs more than 2 million worldwide.
