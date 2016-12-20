Faces in business: Rebecca Samler

Rebecca Samler
Broker/owner
Coastline West Realty of Florida, 2614 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, clwrealtyfl.com
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: To be available when your customer is available. This is not always convenient or possible, but I strive to make myself available according to their schedule.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: Paralegal. Working with real estate contracts for more than two decades has given me an appreciation for real estate law in particular. Otherwise, I would work in a street-level organization that fights hunger and poverty, especially in children.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Stepping out from underneath the coverage of a major real estate brokerage and starting this company was the best business decision I ever made.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: My husband and I like visit large cities in the U.S. For overseas travel I’d go to Israel for the historical and spiritual experience.
Angie Monroe
