Nintendo fans, rejoice: Best Buy in Bradenton will have NES Classic Edition on Tuesday

With Christmas only days away, the Best Buy in Bradenton is receiving a limited number of the highly sought-after Nintendo NES Classic Edition consoles that will be available Tuesday morning.
Danielle Schumann of the Best Buy public relations team confirmed the news Monday to the Bradenton Herald. The store is located at 4210 14th St. W., and opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday. More than 1,000 Best Buy locations across the country are part of the flash sale featuring one of the holiday season’s hottest items.
Consoles have been out of stock since they hit store shelves. Also, the item will not be available on BestBuy.com.
According to a release, the NES Classic Edition – which is a miniaturized edition of the classic 1985 Nintendo Entertainment System – will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The unit comes with 30 built-in NES games such as Super Mario Bros., Mega Man 2 and Punch-Out, as well as one controller, an HDMI cable and an AC adapter.
We know this is one of the year’s hottest gifts, and we’re excited to give gaming fans one more chance to bring one home for the holidays.
Best Buy senior category officer Amy College
“Just like on Black Friday, our stores will have a ticketing process for customers waiting in line,” the release states. “We will only pass out as many tickets as we have consoles available, and we’ll have a limit of one per customer.”
The exact number of Nintendo NES Classic Edition consoles at the Bradenton Best Buy was unavailable, though there were published reports that said each store would have at least 12.
According to reports, close to 200,000 units of the limited-supply throwback console were sold in the United States in November. For context, the NES Classic Edition sales rivaled sales of Nintendo’s Wii U during a six-month stretch from April through September.
“Two of the most common questions we’ve gotten this holiday season are, ‘Do you have the NES Classic edition?’ And, ‘When will you get more?’ ” Best Buy senior category officer Amy College said. “So we know this is one of the year’s hottest gifts, and we’re excited to give gaming fans one more chance to bring one home for the holidays.”
As the NES Classic Edition was flying off shelves last month, a resale market for the system immediately emerged, with the $60 box selling for upwards of $200 on eBay.
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
Comments