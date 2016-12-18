Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota Dec. 19, 2016

James Allen recently joined the board of directors for Foundation for Dreams. Allen is development project manager at NDC Construction Company and property manager at Riverside Real Estate and Management Company.
Gail Palazzola is the new vice president of accounting at NDC Construction Company and Riverside Real Estate and Management Company. She previously was controller.
W. Andrew Clayton Jr. and Worth S. Graham, attorneys, have joined the law firm of Icard, Merrill, Cullis, Timm, Furen and Ginsburg, P.A. Clayton previously worked in the securities industry in New York and served as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General’s Corp. He has been AV rated by Martindale Hubbell since 1998 and has been designated as a Florida Super Lawyer since 2012. He serves on the board of directors of the Sarasota County Bar Association, where he currently volunteers as treasurer. Graham graduated from the University of Florida and the Florida Coastal School of Law.
Debra Flynt-Garrett has been named development director at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. Flynt-Garrett previously was the executive assistant and donor administrator for the theater. She worked at the Sarasota County Property Appraiser’s office and was a licensed residential appraiser.
Mary Cross, realtor, has joined Coastline West Realty of Florida as a sales associate. She previously was employed at Cross Surveying.
Kristin Sweeting is the new supervisor of the Florida Maritime Museum. Sweeting previously served as the visitor services coordinator. She is a graduate of the University of Central Florida with a degree in Anthropology.
Wes Miller is the new president of ICON Management Services Inc. He previously held various positions with the company and was general manager at River Stand’s Golf and Country Club in Bradenton. He is a PGA certified golf professional and holds and LCAM license.
Please send all Names and Faces announcements to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com. Photos accepted in jpeg format only.
Comments