Florida’s unemployment rate remains on the rise

Miami-Dade SWAT combats rise of synthetic heroin

Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict 'music to my ears'

County housing authority inspects apartment at Bayside Villas in Palmetto

Councilman Gene Gallo's wife dies in crash

Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline

Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex

Palmetto wrestling wins first dual meet against Lakewood Ranch

2:07