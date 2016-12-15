Gettel staff raises money for food bank, bikes

With more than 360 bikes in the showroom of Toyota of Lakewood, 5959 State Road 64 E., Bradenton, on Thursday, the dealership looked a lot like a bike shop. Gettel Automotive Group staff bought the bikes for Toys for Tots and donated $5,000 to the Manatee County Food Bank. The money for the bikes was donated by associates and vendors, and matched by the company, making the total Toys for Tots donation $21,000. Walmart worked with Gettel on the bike purchase and assisted with assembly. Gettel associates also assembled some of the bikes. Gettel’s toy and food program is now in its fourth year. The bikes will be distributed through Gettel’s various dealerships. Shown above, from left, are Bill Finocchiaco and Jeramie Snelling of Gettel, Julien Schneider of Walmart, and Cindy Sloan of the food bank.
James A. Jones Jr.
jajones1@bradenton.com
Comments