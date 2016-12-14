Water's Edge of Bradenton resident on life in retirement community

Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA discussed how he and his crew-mates will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Kimbrough, who arrived on the station in October, is in the midst of a four-month mission.
Inside Royal Caribbean International's 6,780-passenger Harmony of the Seas, which will sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale this month. The ship is that largest in the world, featuring robotic bartenders and a 10-story slide.
Robert Herman and Casey Hoffman record their live radio show at their home on Bradenton Beach on Tuesday afternoon, October 11, 2016. Hoffman and Herman run their own radio station, AMI, out of their living room, where they feature local musicians. The North-Port-Bradenton-Sarasota area is one of the nation's leaders in people who work from home.
Air Products transported the first liquified natural gas heat exchanger made in Manatee County to Port Manatee for shipment on Friday. Jim Solomon of Air Products explains what a liquified natural gas heat exchanger does.
Where did the headphone jack go? The new iPhone 7 has said goodbye to some familiar features but added many new ones - like a Super Mario Run game and a second camera lens. The camera will be available to consumers mid-September.