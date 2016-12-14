Water's Edge of Bradenton resident on life in retirement community

Water's Edge of Bradenton resident Isabel Van Waren talks about her life in the retirement community. Video by Amaris Castillo.
Amaris Castillo Bradenton Herald

Business

Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

Robert Herman and Casey Hoffman record their live radio show at their home on Bradenton Beach on Tuesday afternoon, October 11, 2016. Hoffman and Herman run their own radio station, AMI, out of their living room, where they feature local musicians. The North-Port-Bradenton-Sarasota area is one of the nation's leaders in people who work from home.

Editor's Choice Videos