Faces in business: Blake Jones

Blake Jones
Broker associate
Ascendia Real Estate, 5127 Ocean Blvd., Sarasota. ascendiarealestate.com
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: Success can’t be manufactured. It results from simply being persistent.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: When I was young I wanted to be a plastic surgeon, but now I wish had I gotten into real estate sooner. I enjoy this profession.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Getting into real estate. Before I got into real estate, I had a salaried position; that was a different life style. Now, having a fully commissioned job, I have to be very cognizant of what I do with my time. I have to be aware of the usefulness of the activities that I do.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: I’d really like to go to Japan. I have tremendous appreciation for their simplicity, elegance and their sense of design.
