December 13, 2016 10:48 AM

Faces in business: Blake Jones

Blake Jones

Broker associate

Ascendia Real Estate, 5127 Ocean Blvd., Sarasota. ascendiarealestate.com

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: Success can’t be manufactured. It results from simply being persistent.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: When I was young I wanted to be a plastic surgeon, but now I wish had I gotten into real estate sooner. I enjoy this profession.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: Getting into real estate. Before I got into real estate, I had a salaried position; that was a different life style. Now, having a fully commissioned job, I have to be very cognizant of what I do with my time. I have to be aware of the usefulness of the activities that I do.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: I’d really like to go to Japan. I have tremendous appreciation for their simplicity, elegance and their sense of design.

Angie Monroe

