Product recalls for Yankee Candle, Cuisinart

Finishing up your holiday shopping? Be sure your gifts aren’t on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recall list.
Certain Cuisinart and Yankee Candle products are being recalled both due to laceration hazards.
Eight million Cuisinart food processors are being recalled for replacements because its riveted blade can crack and break over time, potentially leaving small pieces of metal in food.
Thirty-one thousand candles in Yankee Candle’s “Luminous Candle Collection” are also being recalled for a refund because the glass jar can crack when the candle is lit.
Consumers can contact Cuisinart by calling 877-339-2534 or visiting www.cuisinart.com and visiting the “Product Recalls” link at the bottom. calling 877-803-6890 or visit www.yankeecandle.com and visit the Luminous Candle Collection: Safety Notice link at the top.
