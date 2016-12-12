Driving to work, school is costing you more and more

0:39 Stay warm on Anna Maria Island Pause

1:23 The Hendersons keep Christmas tradition in the family

1:52 Video shows Dylann Roof confessing to Charleston church shooting

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

0:54 Crawling your way to better health

0:57 How holiday music may help your health

4:55 Trump Therapy: With love from abroad

0:52 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer captains weigh in on nationally ranked team

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis