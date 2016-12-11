Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Andrew “Andy” Guz has been appointed chief executive officer at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. Guz was the CEO of Jennersville Regional Hospital in West Grove, Pennsylvania, and also served as COO at various hospitals within Community Health Systems. He received his bachelor of business administration degree from Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business in Huntington, West Virginia, and his masters of health administration from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. He served as vice chairman of the Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
David E. Gurley was recognized for the eighth consecutive year as a super lawyer by Super Lawyers. He is the founder and president of the Gurley Vitale lawfirm. Super Lawyers reviews attorneys that are nominated by a peer or identify an individual whose criteria includes certain honors, results or credentials indicating a high degree of peer recognition or professional competence.
Dr. Jennifer Peterson has joined Point Lumineux to provide oriental medicine, cosmetic acupuncture, treatment for chronic pain and herbal remedies. Peterson earned her master’s degree in acupuncture and oriental medicine from the AOMA Graduate School of Integrative Medicine in Austin, Texas.
