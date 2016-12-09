Looking for work? Spectrum hosts three-day hiring fair next week in Manatee

CareerSource Suncoast and Spectrum (formerly Bright House Networks) will host a three-day hiring fair starting Tuesday at CareerSource’s Bradenton Career Center, which is located at 1112 Manatee Ave. E. in Bradenton.
The hiring events will take place from noon-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Spectrum is looking to fill multiple openings for customer care professionals and direct sales representatives.
No appointment is needed to attend, but Spectrum officials ask that those interested apply in advance at jobs.brighthouse.com.
