Don’t fall for latest Amazon email scam

Amazon customers, beware of a new scam reported to have hit during this year’s holiday gift buying season.
It starts with an email subject line, “Your Amazon.com order cannot be shipped,” referring to a problem with processing the order, AARP reports. The recipient is then prompted to update their payment information before they can place an order with the site or access their account information.
The email contains links to sites that look similar to Amazon.com. Once unsuspecting victims enter their information credit card number, name and address and click “save,” they are directed to the real Amazon website. But customers shouldn’t fall for the tricks. Rather than click on embedded links in the email, Amazon suggests customers go directly to the website and check their orders to see if there is an order that matches the details in the e-mail.
In addition, users can go to their account page and click Manage Payment Options in the Payments section. If not prompted to update payment information on that page, the message is fake, according to Amazon.
Amazon will not ask for customer’s social security or tax identification number, date of birth, credit card or PIN number, or card security code - or any updates to that information - in an email, according to Amazon.com.
Also, if the "from" line of the e-mail contains an internet service provider other than @amazon.com, or links contained in the email direct users to sites other than Amazon.com, it's a fraudulent e-mail, according the site’s help and customer service page. Do not click on these links.
Customers can report suspicious emails or phishing scams directly to Amazon.com .
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
