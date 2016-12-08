Gains for banks and materials lead stocks to all-time highs

1:03 After first escape attempt fails, Florida convict tries again Pause

0:50 Survivors of Pearl Harbor attack share memories at USF Sarasota-Manatee

1:33 'Flight To The North Pole' brings Santa to SRQ

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

0:57 Renovations planned for Twin Dolphin Marina in Bradenton

1:16 Willie Taggart heads to Oregon

0:20 Home burglar caught by security camera

4:55 Trump Therapy: With love from abroad

1:09 Willie Taggart speaks to local fans