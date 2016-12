Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

Tech entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban testified in favor of a proposed AT&T, Time Warner merger. Using his seven-year-old son as an example during the hearing, Cuban said more people are turning to apps rather than TV to alleviate their boredom. Google and Apple are the dominant players in the app world and such a merger would allow for actual competition, said Cuban.