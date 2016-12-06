Business

December 6, 2016 1:23 PM

Faces in business: Bruce Body

Bruce Body

Senior vice president-investments/branch manager

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 8120 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch. raymondjames.com/brucebody

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: It may be cliché but you should treat people the way you want to be treated. When in the customer-service business, people are willing to pay if they get great customer service; “price is not a consideration until value is questioned.”

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: I absolutely love what I do, but it would have to be something in education. I volunteer for various programs that the Manatee Chamber of Commerce has and I like teaching and interacting with people.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: Two weeks after I graduated I moved to Florida. I had no job, no contact, nothing. I started a new life and made a career in banking and finance.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: Right here in the U.S. My wife and I have traveled the U.S. extensively but there’s quite a bit more to see.

