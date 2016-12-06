Faces in business: Bruce Body

Bruce Body
Senior vice president-investments/branch manager
Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 8120 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch. raymondjames.com/brucebody
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: It may be cliché but you should treat people the way you want to be treated. When in the customer-service business, people are willing to pay if they get great customer service; “price is not a consideration until value is questioned.”
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: I absolutely love what I do, but it would have to be something in education. I volunteer for various programs that the Manatee Chamber of Commerce has and I like teaching and interacting with people.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Two weeks after I graduated I moved to Florida. I had no job, no contact, nothing. I started a new life and made a career in banking and finance.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: Right here in the U.S. My wife and I have traveled the U.S. extensively but there’s quite a bit more to see.
Angie Monroe
Comments