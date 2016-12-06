German court paves way for nuclear compensation claims

2:50 Timeline in 2014 Avalos triple murder case Pause

0:55 Final countdown nears for completion of Fort Hamer Bridge

1:39 What is a brownfield?

3:26 Surveillance footage from the night U.S. swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio

1:39 Trump selects 'Mad Dog' Mattis for secretary of defense

2:50 'The girls sense something is going to happen' - conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval prepare for separation surgery

1:30 Cuban exile hopes to return to free Cuba

2:50 Andres Avalos Jr. charged with killing wife, 2 others in December 2014

2:00 Bradenton Blues Festival food preview