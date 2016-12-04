Federal government blocks Dakota Access oil pipeline route

1:35 Miomir Kecmanovic, Maria Lourdes Carle win Eddie Herr ITF titles Pause

1:39 Larry McCray kicks off Bradenton Blues Festival

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

2:50 Andres Avalos Jr. charged with killing wife, 2 others in December 2014