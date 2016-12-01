Schultz to step down as CEO of Starbucks

0:45 Laugh N Learn Academy II opens on Seventh Street East in Bradenton Pause

0:55 City Hall Shoe Shop in Bradenton changes ownership

1:44 Parrish couple adovcates for medical marijuana

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

1:02 Tennessee wildfires, caused by humans, destroyed at least 400 homes

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

1:11 Florida college students stage walkout in protest against President-elect Trump