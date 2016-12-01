Port Manatee South Dock Street gate reopens Monday

0:45 Laugh N Learn Academy II opens on Seventh Street East in Bradenton Pause

1:44 Parrish couple adovcates for medical marijuana

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

1:19 Charlotte protesters chant, march and confront police after no charges filed against officer who killed Keith Lamont Scott

1:28 Bradenton family loses chickens to flood and then code enforcement

1:02 Tennessee wildfires, caused by humans, destroyed at least 400 homes

1:38 First scheduled flight from Miami to Havana

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.