Faces in business: Keisha Small

Keisha Small
Owner/director
Let’s Learn! Early Childhood Center, 2118 First St. W., Bradenton, 941-567-4279.
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: Make sure you do something that you love so it doesn’t feel like a job. I love doing this. It cushions some of the blows.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: I am also a nurse. I merged my two passions, early childhood education and nursing. My dream is to have a facility where parents can also bring their mildly sick little ones.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Opening up this center. I did not really have the money and borrowed from family and friends to open this place. I stopped working in order to do this. My credit has plummeted, but I am trying to focus on the childcare.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: A much-needed vacation somewhere tropical and serene first and after that ... doing serious missionary work.
