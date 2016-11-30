Retailers ready for holiday rush, stress shopping local

It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year for retailers.
From the people streaming into stores to grab the best deals on the morning of Black Friday to the panicking of procrastinating parents hoping to find a particular gift for their child on Christmas Eve, November and December are make-or-break months for retail businesses.
In Gillette, retailers are gearing up for the season even as the community goes through its first season after hundreds of coal mine layoffs and a sharp economic downturn.
Stores are extending hours, offering promotions and putting up their holiday decorations, reported the Gillette News Record (http://bit.ly/2gCYzb6).
Now more than ever, Gillette retailers are emphasizing the importance of shopping locally as they search for ways to deal with the added challenges of competing with internet shopping and large nationwide chains.
Karen Cook, owner of Pat's Hallmark Shop, said business has been up and down for her, but she's not depending on this shopping season to save her year.
"Certainly it would be nice to make up the little ground that we lost, but it's not like we're down so far that if we don't make it up it's going to be a terrible year," Cook said.
Gail Winterholler, co-owner of Heaven to Earth, said her business has been pretty steady all year thanks to its diverse range of products. And Allison Kaplin, owner of Wyoming Art and Frame, said sales have been down some, but nothing dramatic to cause concern.
Even though they're surviving through the economic downturn, the importance of the holiday season is not lost on them.
Fairly local
Although some people go out of town to do their Christmas shopping, Cook said they should be able to find everything they're looking for locally.
"Almost everything they need, they could find if they go out and look and ask," she said. "People ought to do all of their shopping here."
When customers come into Cook's shop on Gillette Avenue and can't find what they're looking for, Cook said she will direct them to another store on the street. If that doesn't work, then she refers them to another local retailer, "because we want people to stay here in Campbell County."
"Everybody's working hard to do things to help each other out, and that's really important," Cook said.
"I think it's really important to remind people to keep their money in their community," Kalpin added.
Jessica Seders, director of Gillette Main Street, said she's trying to educate people on what it means to shop locally, not just for businesses, but for the community as a whole.
Seders said that with many nonprofit organizations losing funding this year, shopping at local stores is even more important this season because of the Optional 1 Percent Sales Tax.
"We circulate those dollars, we're able to provide social service programs, fund parks and street maintenance," and many other things, Seders said.
So when a customer shops in the community, he or she is supporting not only the local stores, but countless local projects and nonprofits around the area.
People might not be able to donate $500 to an organization, Seders said, but if they spend money at a local store, they can at least know that some of that money will go back to help make Campbell County a better place. And in tight economic times, every little bit counts.
"When you shop online, it does not support our 1 Percent (tax)," Seders said, adding that although it might be cheaper to order something online, in the long run it might end up costing more.
It's when the economy is down that the need for social services often goes up.
"Times like these when families are struggling, it's the wrong time to not support local businesses," Seders said. "There are programs that could be funded and continued if we supported the local merchants."
Facing the competition
Online shopping is growing in popularity because of its convenience. It's easier than going to a store, and sometimes can be quicker and cheaper. Free shipping doesn't hurt, either.
So how can the small stores compete with the online giants? By excelling where Amazon does not, Cook said. Going to a store offers a physical component that isn't offered by a website.
"A lot of customers like to go into a store and touch and feel (what they're buying), and people can come in and try on stuff, see the colors of what you're buying," she said. "And I think a lot of customers just like getting out and about, seeing their friends. It's a social thing."
Another important thing is customer service. When shopping online, the closest one can get to an actual conversation is an exchange over email. Not so with stores, which often offer a personal connection to the customer.
"I think that's really important, and as a consumer I appreciate that when I go to a local business and they're able to help me because they know me," said Winterholler.
"You get great customer service, and if you have an issue, we'll take care of you," Cook said.
Seders agreed.
"What's great about our small stores is customer service," she said. "Knowing their customers personally when they walk in, that's what we're looking for, that connection, and that's what they're able to offer."
Winterholler said it also helps to have loyal customers.
"We really have a huge customer base that is very loyal, and so a lot of times they'll try here first instead of going online," she said.
Kalpin said the store has been around for about 40 years and that it has an established client base, not just locally, but nationwide and overseas as well. That has helped the store from getting hit too hard by the economic downturn.
Due to the nature of her store, Kalpin said she doesn't lose much business to online shopping. Her main competitors are the big box retailer. She said she lets her products speak for themselves.
"Yeah, you can go to Michael's or Hobby Lobby and get the cheaper frame," she said. "But our quality is what keeps us ahead in the game. I can't tell you how many frames get brought in from chain stores where they fall apart or are just a disaster."
The weather outside isn't that frightful
Cook said she hasn't seen many Christmas shoppers yet, in part because of the unusually warm weather Gillette has been experiencing lately, but that should change once the temperature drops.
"It gets cold out, you get more in the mood," she said. "It's a little hard to buy ornaments in shorts. You think of the cold weather and the snow, you think of Christmas."
Seders said that when the weather is cold, people are less likely to drive out of town and are more likely to do their shopping locally.
"On some of our coldest, windiest days, that's when some of our merchants report higher profit days," she said.
Cook already has taken advantage of the holiday shopping season. Her store has extended its hours in November and December, staying open later on weeknights and opening its doors on Sunday.
Other stores will soon do the same thing, Seders said.
Winterholler said she enjoys the holiday season, even though it keeps her busy.
"We get to be part of the surprise, because people are buying gifts, we get to wrap them special," she said. "So, as far as preparing, it's just the anticipation of knowing that those special gifts are going home to somebody, that's the nice part for us."
Winterholler has picked up a few tips during her nearly seven years at Heaven to Earth, including how to survive the Christmas season, which can be chaotic at times.
"I would say take your vitamins, get a good sleep and then enjoy your customers," she said.
