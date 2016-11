Students learn to make ends meet through Big Bank Theory

0:55 City Hall Shoe Shop in Bradenton changes ownership Pause

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

1:34 Bayside Villas resident voices complaints about apartment

4:54 More than 40 weapons stolen in smash-and-grab at Tampa gun store

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged hundreds of homes, buildings say officials

2:34 Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex

3:29 How to spatchcock a turkey, it's easier than you think

3:55 South Carolina governor says she had a 'very nice meeting' with Trump

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide