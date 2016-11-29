Universal Orlando will get Nintendo-themed land

Nintendo-themed areas will open in Universal theme parks in Orlando, Hollywood and Japan over the next few years.
Universal Parks and Resorts announced Tuesday what many had expected since the company announced a partnership with Nintendo last year. On its blog, Universal said the lands “will be expansive, immersive and interactive. They’ll be highly themed and authentic environments filled with multiple attractions, shops and restaurants. You’ll feel as if you’re playing inside your favorite games – in real life.”
Planning and creative work on the areas is “well underway,” according to the blog. It gave few other details.
“We’re going to be able to create an entire Nintendo world,” Universal Creative president Mark Woodbury said in an online video.
The Nintendo-Universal deal last year was seen as a smart move for both parties. For Nintendo, the deal was part of a recovery from a slump it had been in for a few years.
With aggressive expansion plans, Universal parks need lots of well-known characters upon which to base rides. Executives want to open an attraction every year at each major location.
Universal does not have a lot of land left at its main resort.
Theme-park bloggers and fans have speculated a small Nintendo land could replace Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone, which is rumored to eventually be closed at Universal Studios Florida. There has also been speculation that it could replace Toon Lagoon at sister park Islands of Adventure.
