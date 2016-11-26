Sale of Santa Fe art and design university put on hold

A private, nonprofit agency that accredits colleges and universities has put the brakes on the proposed sale of the Santa Fe University of Art and Design to a Singapore-based company.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2gImYwg) that the Higher Learning Commission wants more data about the sale and its possible effect on financial aid for students.
The commission's board voted during its November meeting to defer action on the sales application.
The commission is seeking additional financial and legal documents relating to the Santa Fe school, its parent company Laureate International Universities and potential buyer Raffles Education Corp.
Commission spokesman Steve Kauffman says the board expects to review the information at its next meeting in February.
The school has about 900 students enrolled in its art and film programs.
