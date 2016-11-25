Black Friday consensus: I’d rather shop online

Wake up early, make breakfast, get the kids ready, fight traffic to get to the store on time and get in line for the best sale. It’s a tall order for any early morning and especially the one after Thanksgiving Day.
Judging by the level of traffic at stores such as Best Buy and Kmart on Friday, Black Friday shoppers seemed to collectively agree that it’s no longer worth it to get up extra early when the same good deals can be found online or at the store all weekend long.
For certain items, like TVs and other electronics that would be costly to ship, people are willing to go out.
Jeannie Wassinger, 66, tried to give shopping on Thanksgiving night a shot, but quickly changed her mind. She was on the hunt for a new iPhone.
“I went to Walmart on State Road 70 and it was a nightmare,” Wassinger said. “I was looking for a phone, but you couldn’t get to a register.”
She left Walmart in a hurry with a Blu-ray player.
“I got out with my one item real fast and by then it was 10 (minutes) after 6 (p.m.) and it looked like Disney World,” she said.
Wassinger ventured to Best Buy, 4210 14th St. W., on Friday morning at around 9:30. There she found a good deal on a TV but again left the store iPhone-less. She was told the University Parkway Best Buy store has the phone she hopes to buy.
Pokémon merchandise, the Five Nights at Freddy’s video game series, Paw Patrol games and toys and Trolls figurines or dolls are all popular picks for kids this year
Corey Silva, 31, said he and his wife Melissa, 29, would have left earlier to snag TVs with slashed prices, but Melissa thought she had to work. When she found out she wasn’t needed at work, the couple decided to go shopping with their kids Toby, 8, and Ethan, 2, at around 9:30 on Friday morning.
“We are an online family,” Corey Silva said. “We normally don’t (go shopping at stores).”
After the Silvas did their homework and compared TV prices, they found Best Buy had the best deal. The rest of the family’s Christmas shopping was done online, mostly through Amazon, Melissa Silva said.
“It’s hectic,” Corey Silva said of holiday shopping at stores. “And we have the little boys. We would have to have someone babysit for us to go out. It would cost us money to go shopping.”
I mean, Black Friday just doesn’t have the appeal it used to have years ago. Now it’s just to me I associate it with large mobs and people getting trampled over.
Ray Winchell, former Black Friday devotee
Ray Winchell, 38, also decided to try shopping on Thanksgiving night like Wassinger did, except he tried at Best Buy. But he, too, was met with a mob and turned away without completing his mission of finding a speaker cable for his home audio system.
“The line wrapped all the way around to Demetrios’,” Winchell said. “I came at 5:30 (p.m.) just thinking I’d get in and get something quick, but no.”
Winchell used to go shopping early on Black Friday morning, but a variety of factors contributed to his decision to complete his holiday shopping without participating in any Black Friday madness.
“I pretty much have my Christmas shopping done,” he said. “You can just about get everything you need from Amazon Prime or anywhere online.”
Winchell also didn’t want to fight the crowds while looking out for his 4 1/2 -year-old son, Connor.
Jack Nicklaus, store manager at the Bradenton Kmart, 7350 Manatee Ave. W., said the store’s craziest time between Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday was during the store’s 7 p.m. sale on Thanksgiving. Other than that, the store was fairly quiet and free of Black Friday mob frenzy. The store did receive “close to 400” online orders on Thanksgiving Day, as well.
“There is a big online order push this year,” Nicklaus said. “And I see it growing and growing every year.”
Janelle O'Dea
