Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota, Nov. 28, 2016

Jessica Farrelly and Anthony Manganiello, attorneys at Icard Merrill, were selected for the 2017 Leadership Class, a learning program sponsored by The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. Farrelly graduated cum laude from Suffolk University Law School in Boston and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree form the University of Dayton in Ohio. Manganiello graduated cum laude from the University of Florida Levin College of Law.
Alicia Harrison and Terry Eldean recently joined Keller Williams Realty Selects as real estate agents.
