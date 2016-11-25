Shopping slows in early hours of Black Friday

No long lines, no race for the checkout line: The early hours of Black Friday weren’t your usual crazed event.
The action happened hours earlier as most stores opened Thursday evening. The few who filed into Walmart on State Road 64 before the sun rose didn’t seem to be in any rush.
At the Wawa gas station on State Road 64, employees said the overnight shift was slower than usual.
PJ Brown, who has worked there for five months, said people were probably out shopping or sleeping.
