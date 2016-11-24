Science center looks to build $130M expansion in eastern Pa.

A popular science center in eastern Pennsylvania is looking to expand with a $130 million second location that would include the Lehigh Valley's first aquarium.
Officials at the Allentown-based Da Vinci Science Center want to construct another, larger facility about 20 miles away in Easton.
CEO Lin Erickson said Wednesday the current building isn't large enough to hold growing crowds and popular traveling exhibits.
Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. says the city will work with Da Vinci on fundraising and site acquisition. Panto hopes the project can break ground in 2018 and open in 2020.
City and science center officials will hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss details.
Easton is about 50 miles north of Philadelphia. It's home to crayon manufacturer Crayola, which operates a popular tourist attraction there .
