Linger Lodge sale price: $2.5 million

Now we know how much River Loft LLC paid when it bought the iconic Linger Lodge Restaurant and Campground in East Manatee earlier this month.
According to the Manatee County property transfer report, the purchase price was $2,498,258.40. Earlier reports had said the price was slightly less than $5 million.
Linger Lodge opened in 1945, and has been an Old Florida landmark ever since, despite the increasing encroachment of development.
NBC weatherman Al Roker once called Linger Lodge “one of the top five weirdest restaurants in the country.”
Manatee County supervisor of elections Mike Bennett and his business partner Marvin Kaplan bought the property for $3 million in 2005.
After the sale to River Loft LLC was announced, Bennett said his group would continue to manage the restaurant “for a short period of time. The new owners plan to put a high end RV park there.”
Comments