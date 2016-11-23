Small Business Saturday is alternative to Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Small Business Saturday falls between Black Friday when the big box stores face crowds of bargain hunters, and Cyber Monday, when a deal is just a click away on the internet.
It encourages holiday shoppers to check out the offerings of their neighborhood merchants.
Don Baugh of Vanessa Fine Jewelry of Lakewood Ranch says Black Friday is not a big day at his store.
It’s the next day, Small Business Saturday, when customers come looking for personal attention and unique gifts, that his jewelry store thrives.
“On Dec. 15, it will be out 11th year on Lakewood Ranch Main Street,” Baugh said, emphasizing the importance of customer service and keeping customers happy.
Jean Farmer, of Fun Girl Art, 1001 12th Ave. W., in Bradenton’s Village of the Arts, was a banker in 2010 when American Express gave birth to Small Business Saturday. It was a way to promote small businesses, the backbone of job creation in the United States.
“As a business banker, it was the small businesses that I dealt with,” Farmer said.
The irony that American Express, a name synonymous with big business, came up with a campaign to promote small business is not lost on Farmer.
“They did something bigger than themselves,” she said.
These businesses are the lifeblood of the local economy and provide necessary and important goods for all of us.
Karen Stewart, a Manatee County economic development official
Farmer went into business for herself two years ago when she opened Fun Girl Art, where she could sell her paintings, metal sculptures and art quilts.
She embraces the concept of Small Business Saturday and plans to offer 10 percent off everything in Fun Girl Art from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.
“It’s awesome. All the shops have their own special offers,” Farmer said of Village of the Arts. “It’s a neighborhood of artists where we all live, work and play. You can come out and get unique pieces of art that you have never seen anywhere else.
“Ninety-five million people went and shopped at Small Business Saturday last year, so be part of that. Shop small in your neighborhood, in your downtown, in your area,” Farmer said.
On Tuesday at Wish on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, Wendy Burke Gregory hustled to serve a store full of customers who were getting a jump on Small Business Saturday.
“We have a very local clientele here. We have changed with the street,” Burke Gregory said, adding that when Chico’s left Lakewood Ranch, Wish Gifts added a line of clothing.
“Please stop by and see us for our specials,” she said.
Manatee County Government is an active participant in Small Business Saturday this year.
“Supporting (Small Saturday Saturday) is a fantastic way to support small businesses in our community, keep local dollars local, and feature products and services of our growing small business community. These businesses are the lifeblood of the local economy and provide necessary and important goods for all of us,” said Karen Stewart, the county’s economic development official.
To learn more about Small Business Saturday, visit the Downtown Farmers Market information booth from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday, and the Village of the Arts Gallery Walk from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.
Shopping small
Manatee County’s Economic Development Division is celebrating with 10 locally owned Bradenton businesses to help promote Small Business Saturday:
- Beauty Plus Post Mastectomy Boutique, 3633 Cortez Road W., Suite B11, Bradenton, 941-755-7500
- Bradenton Donuts, 4616 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-758-9808
- The Chameleon Natural Clothing Boutique, 2801 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-747-4477
- El Mariachi Loco Latin Grocery, 6350 15th Street E., Bradenton, 941-751-0906
- Flower’s by Edie, 4607 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, 941-803-4025
- Manatee Lumber and Hardware, 5611 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-315-7833
- Miller’s Dutch Kitchen, 3401 14th St. W., Bradenton,941-746-8253
- Red Barn Flea Market, 1707 1st St., Bradenton, 941-747-3794
- Sugar Cubed Pastry Lab, 1506 13th St. W., Bradenton, 941-251-4092
- Tyler’s Homemade Ice Cream, 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Ste. 502, Bradenton, 941-243-3841
