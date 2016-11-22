Bealls announces Thanksgiving and Black Friday events, contests

Bealls department stores are wasting no time getting into the giving spirit this holiday season.
Between 6 and 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving, each of the 71 Bradenton-based department stores throughout Florida will give away a Reel Legends-branded Pelican Kayak.
Between 5 and 8 a.m. on Friday, one customer will win a $1,000 shopping spree, while a runner-up in every store will receive a $100 gift card.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday and ending at 1 p.m. Friday, there will be more than 100 “Beall Ringer” specials throughout its stores.
And finally, from Thursday-Dec. 24, customers can register to win a Reel Legends custom-wrapped Hell’s Bay 18-foot Glades Skiff boat, valued at $39,500.
“When we plan our Black Friday specials, we like to think outside of the box,” said Matt Beall, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer for Bealls Department Stores, Inc.
