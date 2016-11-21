Gas prices fall almost a nickel in Bradenton-Sarasota

Average retail gasoline prices in the Bradenton-Sarasota area have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.04 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 308 area gas outlets. And we’re still besting the national average that fell only 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.13 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.
Motorists can find gas prices below $2 a gallon at 28 percent of gas stations in Florida, 16 percent in Georgia, and 76 percent in Tennessee, AAA reports.
Prices locally are 2.9 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and 16.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 8.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 5.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
Statewide, prices average $2.09 a gallon, down 4.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.14 a gallon.
"As motorists pack their bags and prepare to head out for Thanksgiving, gas prices are falling across much of the country," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "With a record amount of travelers, motorists will be facing congestion not only on highways but gas stations. But at least low gas prices have lingered for much of this year. Keep an eye on word from OPEC over the holiday weekend — there could be some surprises at a major meeting to decide the fate of an oil production cut."
Comments