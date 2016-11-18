Business

November 18, 2016 9:07 PM

Sterling settles antitrust lawsuit over LA Clippers sale

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling has dropped a lawsuit that claimed the NBA, his wife and others conspired to illegally sell the team for $2 billion.

Sterling's lawyer, Bobby Samini, says he filed a request Friday to have the federal appeals case dismissed.

Samini says a settlement was reached. He won't reveal details but says Sterling's "very happy with the outcome."

However, the lawyer for his wife, Shelly Sterling, calls it a capitulation.

Messages seeking NBA comment weren't immediately returned.

Sterling was banned from the NBA for life in 2014 after it was revealed he'd made racist remarks to a friend.

His antitrust suit was filed in 2014 after his wife agreed to sell the Clippers to ex-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. A judge dismissed the suit in March.

