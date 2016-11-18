Sandies awards showcase spirit of gratitude

Nine members of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance received Sandies Awards on Friday in recognition of personal and professional accomplishments and devoting time and energy to the community. The award also cites their leadership example.
Receiving the top award, Volunteer of the Year, was Sally Ullman of Sally Ullman Photography. The award honors a humble and compassionate member for their selfless contributions of time and energy for the benefit of society, community and the Alliance.
Ullman came without prepared remarks and elected to speak from the heart.
Since moving to this area three years ago, Ullman said she had restarted her business and weathered family challenges.
Friendships she made in the Alliance helped her meet those challenges.
“In my business I observe character and lots of things about people,” Ullman said. “I want to tell you that your support has meant so much to me. One of the most important things is friendship that we can rely on throughout whatever life presents us.”
Other Sandies recipients, named after the area’s Sandhill cranes, expressed similar sentiments, coming at the end of a brutal election season, which was never mentioned at the luncheon.
Ken French, recipient of the One of a Kind Award, noted that “we are all unique,” citing each person’s capacity to love, to laugh and to have compassion in the coming year.
Peggy Kronus, the Ray of Light recipient, urged members to “smile a little more,” and “leave a little sparkle wherever you go.”
Morgan Gerhart of Goodwill Manasota brought her mother to the Sandies and received the Networking Queen Award.
Gerhart praised her mother for her “example of strength and inspiration,” and urged members to get busy networking, noting that the first step is “to stick your hand out.”
The Alliance has 570 business members and 2,000 business professionals. About 50 of those members were nominated for the Sandies, which were presented in the Fete Ballroom at Polo Grill and Bar.
“The theme of the luncheon today was just being grateful and the spirit of gratitude as we enter the holidays this year,” said Heather Kasten, executive director of the Alliance.
Recipients of The Sandies
- One of a Kind award: Kim French of Willis Smith Construction. The award is presented to an extraordinary member who stands out from the crowd, exhibiting remarkable know-how and noteworthy dependability
- Bull by the Horns award: John Barnott of Manatee County Government. The award pays tribute to the person who takes control and embraces leadership that provides guidance, advice and a positive direction for others.
- Rising Star: Jonathan Marsh of Home Helpers of Bradenton. The award honors a new alliance member who is already making significant professional contributions that showcases their talents, enthusiasm and dedication to the business community.
- Ray of Sunshine: Peggy Kronus of Willis Smith Construction. The award goes to the most uplifting, cheerful and inspirational individual who is committed to helping others.
- Networking King: Ken Burke of Hometown News USA. The award is presented to a male member who goes above and beyond to help other members connect with future invaluable opportunities.
- Networking Queen: Morgan Gerhart of Goodwill Manasota. The award is presented to a female member who goes above and beyond to help other members connect with future invaluable opportunities.
- Young Professional of the Year: Ryan McIntyre of McIntyre, Elwell and Strammer General Contractors. The award recognizes one of our leaders of tomorrow who demonstrates the fundamental aspects of leadership, innovation and excellence.
- Best Rancher: Felicia Seedorf of Chapman & Associates Real Estate Appraisers. The award is awarded to the most dedicated and highly motivated member who has invited and acquired the highest number of new member registrations.
