Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota, Nov. 21, 2016

Beth Owen-Cipielewski has been elected board president and Josh Halbrucker has been elected vice president of Sarasota-Manatee Originals. Owen-Cipielewski is co-owner of Siesta Key Oyster Bar. She served on the board on several levels and has volunteered on a variety of community focused boards and committees. Halbrucker is managing partner of Duval’s.
Rafael Robles is the new chief development officer at the Loveland Center. Robles previously served as a philanthropy officer at Tidewell Hospice and major gifts officer for the College of Engineering at the University of Miami. His tenure there included posts as a corporate liaison, administrator and educator. He holds a bachelor’s degree in comparative literature from Columbia University in New York and French studies from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. He completed postgraduate work in executive leadership at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Meaghan Rose, Casey Schwegel and Kathy Herbst recently joined Keller Williams Realty Select as Real Estate Agents. Rose has a degree in mass communications from USF Tampa and combines her real estate career with being a high school basketball official. Casey received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science form the Illinois Wesleyan University at Bloomington, Illinois. Herbst previously worked at another local real estate agency.
Daniel P. VanEtten joined Blalock Walters, P.A., as a corporate and business litigation attorney. VanEtten earned his juris doctor from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and a bachelor of arts in economics from the University of South Florida.
Debra Pitell-Hauge and M. Catherine Vernon joined the board of directors of Selah Freedom. Pitall-Hauge is a real estate professional with Michael Saunders and is a certified residential specialist, and has a Graduate Realtor’s Institute and e-Pro designation. Vernon is an international corporate attorney and is a retired vice president, secretary, and general counsel of the Formica and Laminex Group of companies. She is active in the American Barr Association section of International Law. She has a law degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and an undergraduate degree in both economics and international studies from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She currently serves as executive director of Key Chorale.
JoDene Moneuse, Anthony Raman, Ruth Riechmann, and Jean Schwebke, real estate agents with Wagner Realty, earned the Leading Real Estate Service designation and were awarded a certificate and company recognition.
Scott Hamilton and Ramon Ayala are the new system engineers, Daniel Kurtz is the new senior systems engineer, Jamie Sanna is the new service coordinator and Andrea Carrero is the new marketing manager, all at Entech, a Florida based Managed Service and IT consulting firm.
Chris Laney is the new director of education and community investment at CareerSource Suncoast. He founded the State of Jobs Conference and previously served as director of marketing for MapleTronics. He also served on the boards of various community organizations and is past chair of the Sarasota Young Professionals Group.
Audra DeRosa, Cassandra Roznos, Shannon Scarfino, Bob Laws, Vicki Von Kaenel, Jaimie Przenioslo and Peggy Shafer joined SaraBay Real Estate as agents.
