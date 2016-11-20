Mother-daughter duo fulfill dream in Anna Maria with new bookstore, Paradise Found

1:50 Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance presents Sandies Pause

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl

1:00 Samoset students set off to read 6,000 books

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:05 Chief medical examiner talks to local group about current trends in IV drug use

3:25 Firefighters from across the country fighting wildfire burning near edge of Georgia communities

0:57 Tiny bottle-fed tiger, now weighs 100 pounds on his first birthday

3:29 How to spatchcock a turkey, it's easier than you think

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail