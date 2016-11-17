Bradenton woman on opening new bookstore Paradise Found with daughter

Robert Herman and Casey Hoffman record their live radio show at their home on Bradenton Beach on Tuesday afternoon, October 11, 2016. Hoffman and Herman run their own radio station, AMI, out of their living room, where they feature local musicians. The North-Port-Bradenton-Sarasota area is one of the nation's leaders in people who work from home.
Air Products transported the first liquified natural gas heat exchanger made in Manatee County to Port Manatee for shipment on Friday. Jim Solomon of Air Products explains what a liquified natural gas heat exchanger does.
Pizza chain Domino’s aims to become the first company in the world to operate a commercial drone delivery service, through its New Zealand operation. Domino’s partnered with Australian drone company Flirtey for a trial delivery in Auckland with the goal of starting commercial deliveries later this year.
An affiliate of AltMed released three new products this week that are legal for use in Florida. These include creams, gels and lotions that use cannabis compounds but without THC, the chemical which gives marijuana its intoxicating effects.
Sarah Ozgun, the director of marketing and business development at the Ellenton Premium Outlets, shares tips to make the most of the tax free weekend in Florida now through Aug. 7. Video by Meghin Delaney