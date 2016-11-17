Inaugural Elite Airways flight from Portland, Maine, lands at SRQ

Air Products transported the first liquified natural gas heat exchanger made in Manatee County to Port Manatee for shipment on Friday. Jim Solomon of Air Products explains what a liquified natural gas heat exchanger does.
Where did the headphone jack go? The new iPhone 7 has said goodbye to some familiar features but added many new ones - like a Super Mario Run game and a second camera lens. The camera will be available to consumers mid-September.
An affiliate of AltMed released three new products this week that are legal for use in Florida. These include creams, gels and lotions that use cannabis compounds but without THC, the chemical which gives marijuana its intoxicating effects.
Sarah Ozgun, the director of marketing and business development at the Ellenton Premium Outlets, shares tips to make the most of the tax free weekend in Florida now through Aug. 7. Video by Meghin Delaney