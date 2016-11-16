Port Manatee fuel operations expanding

Fuel operations at Port Manatee are undergoing significant expansion, with additional capacity and a long-term contract extension expected to further increase liquid bulk cargo volumes at the port while supporting growth of RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.’s Florida presence.
An 80,000-barrel tank is slated to re-enter service in mid-2017, which would bring total active capacity of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. at Port Manatee to 1.5 million barrels.
In conjunction with the tank recommissioning, TransMontaigne’s entire light oil contract at Port Manatee is being extended for five years from the date the tank goes back into service, according to Fred Boutin, chief executive officer of the Denver-based fuel terminaling and transport firm.
In the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, Port Manatee received 4.5 million barrels of petroleum products, more than three times such volume in the preceding 12-month period.
