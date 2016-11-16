CEO of RASM will retire in 2017

Kathy Roberts, the CEO of the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, will retire at the end of 2017 after working for more than 40 years with Realtor associations in Kansas and Florida.
Roberts joined the Sarasota Association of Realtors in 2006 after working in Miami (three years), Topeka, Kansas (17 years), and Wichita, Kansas (10 years). She was the CEO in Topeka and Wichita before moving to Miami.
“I feel fortunate to be closing this chapter of my life with such a great organization. I’ve had the opportunity to work with the best of the best and I know that RASM has a great plan in place to identify my successor. I look forward to assisting the leadership to ensure a smooth transition,” Roberts said.
RASM has engaged strategic consultant Jerry Matthews to assist the transition team in the national search for a successor to manage the 6,000-member organization. The process will begin in March 2017.
