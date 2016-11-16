JetBlue’s ‘fares that sleigh’ ends Wednesday

Looking for a cheap getaway?
JetBlue Airways, which flies locally out of Sarasota and Tampa, is offering low-cost, one-way flights and “getaway” package deals as part of their flash sale that ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Out of the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, travelers can fly to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, N.Y. for $104 or a 4-day, 3-night stay including round-trip airfare and hotel stay for $609.
Flights out of Tampa International Airport include travel to Hartford, Connecticut.; Washington, D.C.; Newark, New Jersey.; New York; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Boston; and Westchester County, New York..
The travel dates vary from Monday through Thursday and Saturday between Dec. 1, 2016 -March 9, 2017. Blackout dates, according to the JetBlue website, are Dec. 16 - Jan. 1, Jan. 16 and Feb. 18 - 20.
For more information, visit jetblue.com/deals/fares-that-sleigh/.
