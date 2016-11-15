Faces in business: Kristin VanDerNoord

Kristin VanDerNoord
Events manager
The Riverhouse, 1001 Riverside Dr., Palmetto, manateeriverhouse.com.
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: I took my father’s example of having integrity and being good to his employees. I copied that and now I have a father-in-law that has those same traits.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: I love what I am doing now.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: My husband and I, his brother and his wife opened Fratello’s Pizzeria in Cortez. We hail from Chicago where our family was in the construction business. It is slowly growing as it takes time to increase the patronage.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: The U.S. Northeastern coast. Would love to visit Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, etc.
Angie Monroe
