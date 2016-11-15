Trump companies begin to seek to profit off election result

1:30 Local e-cigarette manufacturer announces it will close its doors in two years due to FDA Pause

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

0:17 Woman encounters Florida Panther on Naples nature trail

1:11 Lakewood Ranch musician Maurice "Moe" Myers can play the guitar again after a thumb joint rebuild

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

2:18 Florida's algae crisis center of Bradenton luncheon

1:39 Man suspected of killing California deputy is arrested

1:17 Teacher returns to Rowlett after bout with breast cancer

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom