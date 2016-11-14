East Manatee landmark Linger Lodge sold

1:30 Local e-cigarette manufacturer announces it will close its doors in two years due to FDA Pause

3:43 Musician Maurice Myers makes thank you video for Lakewood Ranch doctor who repaired his thumb

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

3:00 Marco Rubio re-elected to U.S. Senate

0:50 Kellen Mond sets touchdown record in IMG Academy blowout

1:17 Teacher returns to Rowlett after bout with breast cancer

0:47 Voices from Chamber Expo 2016