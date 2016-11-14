Gas prices continue to drop as holiday travel season approaches

With Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday travel season rapidly approaching, gas prices are continuing their gradual decline toward $2 per gallon.
Monday would mark the 27th consecutive day prices dropped across Florida, with a decline of 10 cents during that period, according to AAA.
Moving forward, analysts predict prices to continue their downward trend – costs across Florida fell one cent a day for three consecutive days through Sunday.
$2.09
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Monday in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, down from $2.15 a week ago
“Over the next few weeks, expect prices at the pump to move lower based on market fundamentals, not politics,” said Gregg Laskowski, a senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.
On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Bradenton-Sarasota area was $2.09, down from $2.15 a week ago.
Manatee County stations were averaging $2.06 per gallon, compared to $2.12 a week ago, while Sarasota County was at $2.12, dropping from $2.19.
A year ago, the average in the Bradenton-Sarasota area was $2.15.
$4.06
The highest daily price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, set on July 17, 2008
For perspective, prices in Bradenton-Sarasota are approaching half the area’s historical peak of $4.06 on July 17, 2008.
“Gas prices are falling because of low demand and oil prices, but also improvements in gasoline supplies,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “Florida cities remain well supplied and it appears the southeastern states that took a hit from the Colonial Pipeline outage (in Alabama) a couple weeks ago have fully recovered since the restart.
“Gas prices should move another nickel lower this week, unless there are unexpected disruptions in supply or spikes in oil prices.”
Nearby, the average in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater was at $2.06, down from $2.12 last week. Statewide, the average was $2.15, a drop from $2.20 a week earlier.
The national average was $2.17, compared to $2.21 a week earlier.
Comments