November 14, 2016 7:44 PM

Chili's removes manager who took away vet's meal

The Associated Press
DALLAS

The president of the Chili's restaurant chain says the manager who took away a veteran's free Veterans Day meal has been "removed" from the job.

In a statement issued Monday, Chili's President Kelli Valade also said she personally apologized to Ernest Walker for the manager's actions and thanked him for his service to the country.

Ernest Walker posted a video to Facebook on Friday of the manager removing his meal at a Chili's in the Dallas suburb of Cedar Hill. The Army veteran wrote that the meal was removed after another diner questioned the uniform Walker was wearing. Walker says the manager took his meal even after Walker showed his military ID and discharge papers.

Walker says he bought the fatigues after his discharge as a tribute to his service.

