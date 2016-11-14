Allegheny County Port Authority moves to purchase new buses

The Port Authority of Allegheny County plans to introduce new buses powered by alternative sources of energy over the next three years.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2eSmPRI ) a Port Authority committee recommended last week that the agency purchase 25 articulated buses from Minnesota-based New Flyer of America Inc. for $22.9 million.
The buses would start arriving in December 2017 if the full board approves the purchase at its meeting on Friday.
Three electric-powered buses have already been tested and found acceptable in limited use.
The contract between the Port Authority and New Flyer includes an option to buy additional buses powered by electricity, natural gas or a hybrid system.
The authority plans to replace more than 20 percent of its fleet by the end of next year.
Comments